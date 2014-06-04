Media player
Rania Alayed case: Wife murdered by 'jealous' husband
A mother of three from Manchester was murdered by her "jealous" husband because he believed she was "too westernised".
Rania Alayed was killed by Ahmed Al-Khatib, 35, from Gorton, whom her uncle Ali Aydi described as a "murderous monster".
She went missing last June. Her body has not been found.
Det Ch Insp Peter Marsh, who has led the search for her body, said he will not "be comfortable until we've found her".
Abbie Jones reports.
04 Jun 2014
