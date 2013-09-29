Thriller protest in Manchester
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Thriller' NHS protest near Conservative Party conference

Protesters dressed as zombie doctors and nurses performed a dance routine to Michael Jackson's Thriller in Manchester.

They marched alongside 50,000 others in the union protest against austerity cuts and NHS changes as the Conservative Party conference got underway.

Greater Manchester Police described it as was one of the largest protests they had ever policed.

  • 29 Sep 2013
Go to next video: Zombie run 'invasion' hits forests