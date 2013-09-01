Video

Manchester's Victoria Baths was awarded £3.4m for winning the first series of the BBC show Restoration 10 years ago.

A series of events are being staged at the baths, which were opened in 1906 but closed in 1993, to mark the 10th anniversary.

There has been considerable work done on the Edwardian building and it is now used for theatre events, arts and weddings.

However, the dream of restoring it back to its original use is yet to be realised as it would cost an additional £20m.

Project manager Gill Wright said: "We thought we would have had one of the Turkish bath suites open by now and possibly one of the pools so we are disappointed but we are determined to carry on."