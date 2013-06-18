Media player
Stuart Hall sexual abuse victim felt 'disgusted'
A woman who was sexually abused by broadcaster Stuart Hall recalls her disgust when the BBC broadcaster groped her.
Hall, 83, of Wilmslow, Cheshire, admitted indecently assaulting the woman and 12 others when they were aged nine to 17 in the 1970s and 80s.
The victim's voice has been replaced by an actor's as she wishes to remain anonymous.
18 Jun 2013
