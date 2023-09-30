Ageless Teenagers is a group for seniors in the Afro-Caribbean community to meet, keep fit, chat and make new friends.

Weininger and Janice Irwin founded the group after they recognised that the seniors of the Afro Caribbean community usually became isolated in advancing years.

The aim was to encourage seniors to meet for simple keep fit and chair-based exercises, to have a snack, chat, meet friends and engage in games.

They have been recognised as part of BBC Radio London's Make a Difference Awards.