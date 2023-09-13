A video has been circulated online of a woman being restrained by a male shopkeeper in south London.

Footage of the incident, which has been viewed more than a million times, appears to show a woman inside Peckham Hair and Cosmetics on Rye Lane, being grabbed by a much larger Asian man.

The woman struggles and hits the man with a shopping basket, which breaks. The man then holds her by her arms and neck.

The shopkeeper told the BBC the footage had been viewed "out of context".

He said the footage on social media was "cropped" and did not show the whole incident in full.

Police said a 31-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of assault and bailed, and a 45-year-old man had been interviewed under caution.

The incident happened on Monday just after 13:00 BST.