Autumn has a rare genetic neurodevelopmental disorder which just 17 other people in the UK have been diagnosed with.

Her parents Ben and Emily Shaw are raising money for Yellow Brick Road Projects, which supports families with children who have HNRNPH2 and funds research.

Mr Shaw is walking 62 miles (100km) in 24 hours from Bletchley in Buckinghamshire to Camden Lock in north London on Saturday.

The Hertfordshire couple told the BBC what it was like to have a daughter with a condition that just 150 people globally are known to have.

Video journalists: Harry Low and Cris Mantio