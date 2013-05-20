For most people, putting their shoes on comes naturally when leaving their home, but not for one man from Lewisham.

After taking up community work following recovery from mental health issues, Michael Peacock ditched his shoes and has never looked back.

He says despite once having a one-and-a-half inch nail pierce his foot, he'll never go back to wearing shoes again, saying it makes him feel grounded and helps with his wellbeing.

Video journalist: Robert Taylor