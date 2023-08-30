Network Rail is urging passengers and users of Motspur Park station to use the proper designated diversion following a number of recent trespass incidents.

Over the past couple of weeks there have been five reported instances of trespass in which passengers, including both adults and children, have risked their lives by walking along the railway as a shortcut instead of following a temporary diversionary route.

Construction of a new footbridge is under way but since a temporary bridge closed in July, there has been a rise in the number of people cutting across the railway.