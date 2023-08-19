CCTV shows moment fake bomb planted at Gray's Inn

CCTV footage released by the Met Police shows the moment that a fake bomb was planted in a London legal area.

Jonathan Nuttall, 50, from Romsey in Hampshire, was behind two packages designed to resemble explosive devices which were left at Gray's Inn in 2021.

The two devices were accompanied by envelopes marked with the name of a senior barrister, Andrew Sutcliffe KC, who worked in one of the barristers' chambers.

Footage released by the force also shows the arrest of Nuttall, who was found guilty of various offences at the Old Bailey on Friday.