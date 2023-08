In 2018 Lola Ogundele was looking for a toy doll that looked like her daughter, but she struggled to find anything suitable.

The Londoner therefore decided to create one and sell it herself, and in just five years, her range of dolls with afro hair and dark skin is so popular, she's about to open her first shop near Portobello Road.

BBC London went along to meet her ahead of her grand opening.

Video journalist Ross Miklaszewicz