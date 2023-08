E-bike and e-scooter fires are the "fastest-growing fire trend", the London Fire Brigade's assistant commissioner has said.

The brigade has been called to 93 e-bike fires since the start of 2023 - up from 87 fires in 2022, and 49 in 2021.

Of the fires this year, 77% were believed to have involved a failure of the bike's battery, the LFB said.