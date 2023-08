Kingswood House, also known as 'Bovril Castle' because it was once owned by the inventor of the meat extract paste, has been renovated for its new purpose as a community arts centre.

The historic building in South Dulwich has previously served as a war hospital, a bomb shelter, and a library for locals.

Jack Hartshorn, from its new operator Kingswood Arts, described one room as a "wreck" before its transformation.