A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) after a man was stabbed close to the British Museum.

The man was stabbed in the arm at the junction of Great Russell Street and Museum Street at about 10:00 BST. He was taken to hospital by paramedics.

The museum was evacuated but has reopened with "raised" security.

Footage filmed at the scene showed several police cars parked outside the famous attraction.