Police investigating the alleged murder of a woman have released CCTV of her in a bid to find her body.

A murder investigation was launched after 48-year-old Fiona Holm was reported missing in London by her family on 29 June.

Officers believe she was killed up to nine days earlier having last been seen on CCTV on 20 June when she met up with friends.

In the footage, she is wearing a green top and dark leggings and is seen walking alone on Verdant Lane in Catford, south-east London.