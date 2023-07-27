Metropolitan Police sergeant Matiu Ratana was murdered while on duty at Croydon custody centre in September 2020.

Sgt Ratana, who was also known as Matt, was shot dead by Louis de Zoysa, 26, who had been arrested and hidden a gun on himself.

De Zoysa has been sentenced to a whole-life order and will never be freed.

The real passion of Sgt Ratana was rugby union, taking a big role in training and coaching at East Grinstead Rugby Club.

Following his death, The Matt Ratana Rugby Foundation was set up in his memory with coaches going into schools in south London to mentor young people struggling with school and their personal lives.

Story by Sonja Jessup.