A Morph statue art trail has come to London to raise money for the children's charity Whizz-Kidz.

The famous TV character's step-free art trail can be spotted around central London, with 79 statues of Morph to follow.

The money will go towards wheelchairs and opportunities for young wheelchair-users through auctioning-off 56 of the artworks.

The trail is set to end on 20 August.