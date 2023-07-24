A mother whose daughter died partly due to the effects of London air pollution has said plans to expand the capital's Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) had become a "political football".

Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah's daughter Ella died aged nine in 2013, and she has since campaigned for stronger action on toxic air.

Ms Adoo-Kissi-Debrah supports Labour Mayor of London Sadiq Khan's plan to expand the scheme into outer London from 29 August, which is facing legal action from five Conservative councils.

Labour leader Keir Starmer also said Mr Khan should "reflect" on the proposals after the party failed to win the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election.