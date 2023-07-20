Why is Foxtail grass dangerous for dogs?

Vile, vicious and evil are all words used by pet owners to describe foxtail grass.

It is all over London’s parks and open spaces and can be deadly for dogs, leading to infections, bleeding and - in rare cases - death.

The sharp points on the seed heads can become lodged in a dog's skin, and become wedged in their feet, ears, eyes and nose.

BBC London spoke to Catriona McSorley, a veterinary surgeon, for advice on how to spot Foxtail grass on your dog.

Video Journalist: Ross Miklaszewicz