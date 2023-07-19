Just Stop Oil protester punched and kicked

A Just Stop Oil (JSO) protester has been punched and kicked by a member of the public during a demonstration in west London.

In a video posted on social media, a man can be seen approaching the activist before punching him to the ground.

Just Stop Oil said the demonstration in Cromwell Road was one of several slow marches it organised across the city from 08:00 BST.

The Met Police said it was investigating and "would not tolerate violent behaviour".

JSO said Wednesday's protest was part of wider action involving about 160 people, in Victoria, Vauxhall, Charing Cross, Marylebone, Holborn, Bow and Westminster.

