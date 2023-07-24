Discarded litter is a bugbear for many communities across London, but one two-year-old is taking affirmative action.

Eva from south-east London started making regular litter-picking trips with her mum Denisa after getting upset at seeing lots of discarded rubbish on their walk back from nursery.

Denisa says she wants to set an example to Eva and others, as small actions such as putting rubbish in a bin can have a positive impact on the local environment.

Story by Paul Murphy-Kasp