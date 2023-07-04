Ever wondered what it is like being a paramedic in a busy city like London?

Well, someone who should know is Andy Summers, having worked for the London Ambulance Service for over 40 years.

He tended to the wounded in the Brixton riots in 1981, and saved passengers in the Paddington train crash in 1999.

Over the years he's received numerous thank-you letters from people he has helped and it now using his expertise and experience to train the next generation of London paramedics.

Video by Robert Taylor