A man has been arrested after one person was left in a life-threatening condition and another was injured in a stabbing attack at a London hospital.

Paramedics treated three casualties at the scene of the incident at Central Middlesex Hospital in Park Royal.

The Metropolitan Police said a man with"self-inflicted" injuries was arrested.

The hospital was temporarily locked down but has now reopened with a heightened police presence.

Officers will remain at the site as searches are carried out but the Met said it was satisfied no-one else was being sought. The force added that the stabbings were not being treated as terror-related.