Clapham Junction in Battersea, south London, recently adopted the My Local Bobby scheme - which offers a warden service for a fee.

The local Business Improvement District (BID) says its businesses are happy with the private security patrols because they believe the Met won't attend shoplifting incidents.

All the wardens, known as Bobbies, must be accredited by the Security Industry Authority.

Once deployed in BIDs, the Bobbies work with businesses to tackle issues such as anti-social behaviour and shoplifting, and offer help to residents and shoppers.