The London Fire Brigade (LFB) has issued a warning after a blaze in south London was caused by a barbecue.

About 60 firefighters were called to the scene at a block of flats on Whitehorse Road in Croydon on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators believed the fire was caused by a barbecue on a balcony.

About 80 people were evacuated from the block of flats after the flames spread through three floors at about 17:00 BST.

It comes as firefighters urged Londoners to act safely and responsibly during the hot weather.