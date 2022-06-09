Caliendo’s Gelato in Kentish Town has been named Ice Cream Parlour of the Year by trade association, the Ice Cream Alliance.

Owner Michelina Caliendo-Sear opened the north London shop in December 2019, a few months before the pandemic forced its shutters down.

Michelina comes from a family line of gelato-makers with her Italian ancestors having arrived in the capital in the late 1800s where they set up their own shop in Clerkenwell.

She says she makes fresh batches of gelato every day and regularly changes the flavour offerings.

It is the first time the Ice Cream Alliance has given out the award.