The man turning potholes into works of art

Potholes are a problem not just for motorists but also for the councils having to deal with them.

Tim Webb from Orpington in south-east London, has come up with a novel way of getting Bromley Council to acknowledge potholes in his area - by filling them with rubber ducks.

Mr Webb says his antics have gone down well on social media.

A spokesman for the council said harsh winter conditions meant the number of potholes had gone up but it was investing more money into solving the problem, including by hiring an additional contractor to help catch up with repairs.

Video by Jay Gardner