Tolworth station in south-west London may look like any other railway station but, if you look closely, you'll see it has its own community centre and kitchen.

A women's group is based there called Ariadne’s Thread, which helps women and children integrate and keep native customs and memories of Ukraine alive.

Their current project is a giant tapestry reproduction of a painting by Ukrainian folk artist Maria Prymachenko.

The centre is part of a growing number of what are known as "community rail partnerships", and was regenerated four years ago by Community Brain, a local community interest group.

Video by Nicky Ford.