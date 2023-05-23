The Theatre Royal Stratford East is hosting a "Black Out night" for one of its 29 performances of the play Tambo & Bones. The purpose is to offer a dedicated performance for black audiences to watch together.

In the words of the organisers, the special show is “arranged for black audience members specifically”, and while “no one is excluded from attending”, non-black people are asked to “consider attending another performance”.

So why have they decided to do this?

BBC Radio London's Eddie Nestor has been speaking to the Nadia Fall, artistic director of Theatre Royal Stratford East about the idea behind it.