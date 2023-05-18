Video footage shows the moment an e-scooter burst into flames and then exploded while on charge in the kitchen of a north-west London house.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the blast at the house in Harlesden, Brent, at the weekend.

The scooter's owner, who was in the house at the time, said he was "grateful to be alive" after the fire.

LFB said this there had been 48 e-bike fires and 12 e-scooter fires in the capital so far this year.