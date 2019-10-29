'Making neurodivergent LGBTQ+ clubbing accessible'

For many, clubbing is all about loud music and flashing lights, but neurodivergent people can struggle in these environments.

Maze and Meshi are co-founders of Spectrum, an alternative club night for LGBTQ+ people hosted in venues around London.

Everyone involved is queer and neurodivergent, which means the focus is solely on making the night as accessible as possible.

Maze and Meshi hope Spectrum proves accessibility is achievable and does not affect the quality of a night out.

Video by Ez Roberts.