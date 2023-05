Footage from the night of 14-year-old Jermaine Cools' murder has been released by the Met Police.

The boy was attacked outside a chicken shop near West Croydon station, south London, on 18 November 2021.

He was London's youngest stabbing victim that year.

Marques Walker, 17, has been detained for life with a minimum term of 19 years for the "senseless" killing.