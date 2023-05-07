There was panic on a Tube at Clapham Common station on Friday as passengers smashed windows to escape a smoke-filled carriage.

Transport for London said the London Fire Brigade confirmed there was no fire on board, and that it is investigating the cause.

In a tweet, British Transport Police said that there were no reported injuries and that the incident was now resolved.

