A man who beat cancer as a teenager has been sharing his experiences of dealing with the disease ahead of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Ross Long, who lives in south London, was diagnosed with cancer when he was 16.

He struggled to come to terms with what had happened to him after treatment ended and 10 years on, wants to encourage other patients to speak out about the impact treatment can have on mental health.

Mental Health Awareness Week runs between 15 and 21 May.

Video by Chelsea Coates