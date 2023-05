Royal fan John Loughrey, says he is the first spectator to arrive for the Coronation of King Charles III.

Having set up camp on Thursday, the 68-year-old from Streatham, south London, says he wanted "to get a good spot and enjoy the build-up".

Joined by his friend Caryll, he's given BBC News a tour of his setup on The Mall, nearby Buckingham Palace.

Video by Jamie Moreland.