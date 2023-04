A young Londoner who lives in the Tower of London, has become a TikTok sensation by documenting her life experiences.

Megan Clawson, 22, lives in the historic building, north of the River Thames, with her Beefeater father.

She fell in love with a Royal Guard while there, and has now written her debut novel, inspired by her life.

She lives there with her dad Chris, dog Ethel and family of Beefeaters.