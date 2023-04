Eurovision hopeful Mae Muller has addressed pupils at her former secondary school in north London.

The singer, who is representing the UK in this year's Eurovision Song Contest, returned to Acland Burghley School to give an assembly and to discuss her career as a musician.

Mae, whose single is "I wrote a Song", was a pupil at the school in Tufnell Park between the ages of 11 and 16, and left in 2013.