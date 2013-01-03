Aylesbury Estate: 'We’re fighting for our homes'

Residents living in the Aylesbury Estate in south London plan to showcase an exhibition in one of the flats to highlight their fight against the planned demolition of their homes.

Aysen Dennis, 64, has lived on the estate for 30 years and will host the exhibition. She has dedicated the past decade to campaigning against the demolition of her home as part of a regeneration of the area.

The exhibition will be split into the separate rooms of her home, which will represent the different issues faced by the campaigners.

As part of the next stage of redevelopment plans, more than 370 flats are due to be demolished and replaced by a new block of flats and a 26-floor skyscraper.

Southwark Council has previously said it has offered current residents a variety of options, including allowing them to move to new homes being built on the estate or an alternative council property anywhere in the borough.