Patsy Stevenson, who was arrested at a vigil for Sarah Everard in March 2021 and subsequently harassed online by serving and ex-police officers, has said she's not "holding my breath" when it comes to change in the Metropolitan Police.

Her comments come as a poll for BBC London found nearly half of London women said they "totally distrust" the force.

The Met has said if people have any concerns about an officer's conduct online or on social media, they should contact them.