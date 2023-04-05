Andrew Tate: Teaching young Londoners about the power of influencers
Self-styled "success coach" Andrew Tate has billions of views of his online videos. But despite being banned from most social media platforms, there are still concerns about how his controversial views on women are influencing teenagers in London.
His influence among teenage boys and young men has become so great, anti-extremism workshops are being held in schools across London focusing on what’s being seen this form of online radicalisation.
Video by Jim Wheble