The London club promoting inclusive disability sport

More than a decade on from London’s hosting of the Paralympic Games there’s been a negligible rise in the number of young disabled people in the capital taking part in sport.

A community group seeking to help change that has been recognised with an award at a prestigious awards ceremony at Guildhall.

Disability Sports Coach runs pan-disability community clubs across the capital, working with all disabilities and all ages.

It brings together disabled people to play sports, make friends and improve both the physical and mental health of those that may have previously been isolated.