Parts of south London could be designated part of the Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

The AONB is currently consulting on increasing its size by a quarter, which equates to more than 100 km sq (about 40 miles sq).

For the first time, the AONB would come inside the London boundary. It would mean tougher planning laws and more protection for the landscape.

Although change does not alter who owns the land and there are no restrictions on how it is farmed, some developments currently permitted without planning permission could need it in the future.