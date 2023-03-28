Brain tumour research gets £2.5m funding boost

Charlie was six years old when he was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour. His parents were told that his chance of survival was 25%, although they later found out it was a lot less due to a lack of research.

Charlie died seven months after he was diagnosed.

Brain Tumour Research has since announced a £2.5m funding agreement with the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), which will form the fourth Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence.

Located in Sutton, Surrey, the new centre hopes to identify new treatments for high-grade glioma brain tumours occurring in children and young adults.