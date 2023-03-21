The Metropolitan Police is broken and rotten, suffering collapsing public trust and is guilty of institutional racism, misogyny and homophobia, an official report has said.

The report by Baroness Louise Casey, commissioned by the Met after one of its officers abducted, raped and murdered Sarah Everard in March 2021, is one of the most damning ever of a major British institution.

BBC London's Sonja Jessup explains some of its key findings.