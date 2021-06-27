What is described as the UK's first retirement community celebrating LGBT+ people has been awarded funding from Comic Relief.

Tonic at Bankhouse, in Vauxhall, south London, has been launched by Geoff Pine for deeply personal reasons - after his partner suffered discrimination for being a gay man while living in a retirement home.

Now, Comic Relief has given funds to the business to help with staffing costs and to help maintains its 19 shared-ownership apartments.