A stag has been captured honing its football skills in a park in south-west London.

Passer-by Katie O'Lone came across the animal playing with a ball in the river in Bushy Park, Richmond-upon-Thames.

“The stags often wallow in the river in Bushy Park in the early evening, but today they seemed to have football fever with one dribbling up stream having found an abandoned football stuck in the reeds," she said.