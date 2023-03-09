A mum from north London says that she will either have to quit her job or get a second one to cope with rising childcare costs.

Rebekah, from Enfield, has three children, two of whom require care when she's at work - childcare that will soon cost her £2,000 a month.

"I'm not eating right, I'm not drinking right. I'm just feeling very overwhelmed with it all. You always feel like you're not doing enough... it feels like maybe it's my fault now," she said.

According to BBC London research, the average childcare costs for under-twos in the capital is around £19,000 per year - about 60% higher than other parts of England.

Story by Alpa Patel

If you're in a similar position to Rebekah, we want to hear from you - email us at hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk