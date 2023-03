The UK's only independent Sylvanian Families shop, in Finsbury Park, north London, will shut after more than 30 years.

The shop's woodland creature toy displays draw collectors, children and superfans from all over the world.

Manager of 19 years, Ben Miller-Poole, says that while they are very sad to be closing on 22 April after three decades in business, they want to celebrate their success.

Video by Alice Salfield.