Volunteer push to keep London's canals and rivers clean
There's a call for more people to sign up and look after waterways around the capital.
The Canal and River Trust is encouraging Londoners from different communities to join the team to help with everything from lock-keeping and litter-picking to conservation and leading nature walks.
The charity will be hosting a series of volunteer events where people can learn about the roles and activities they can get involved in.
We met one of the volunteers to find out what it's like.