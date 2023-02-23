A prominent activist has told BBC London she is "not going into hiding" after she received a racist death-threat letter from a far-right hate group.

The letter was sent to Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu by a group claiming to be the "London-cell" of the banned neo-Nazi group National Action in which it threatened to execute the prominent anti-racism and women's rights activist.

Both Dr Mos-Shogbamimu and transgender TV presenter India Willoughby received the notes on Monday. The letters are now being investigated by counter-terrorism officers.